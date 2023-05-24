Opinion | Why The Post-Karnataka Victory Path of Mallikarjun Kharge Becomes More Challenging

In a stunning turn of events, the Congress party emerged victorious in the Karnataka Assembly elections after years of political hardship. This decisive win marks a significant milestone for the party in one of India’s larger states. The recent triumph of the party and the establishment of the government mark significant turning points for the Congress, which has long been grappling with electoral defeats. As the dust settles on the Karnataka elections, it’s clear that the party’s impressive comeback owes much to the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. However, it’s worth noting that the true winner in this political battle is none other than the 88th Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge.

Kharge’s tireless efforts in the lead-up to the election ensured that the party’s promises were backed up by action. By skillfully directing attention towards the minutiae, he provided the Gandhi family with abundant chances to assert their dominance. In a significant move, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi took centre stage at a mega rally after a prolonged absence. In the aftermath of the election, Kharge deftly maintained equilibrium and oversaw the selection of the state’s chief minister through a series of extensive consultations with Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, and the Congress leadership, ultimately achieving a unanimous decision. As Kharge took to Twitter to share a snapshot of himself alongside the chief minister and the deputy chief minister designate, a sense of triumph was unmistakably etched across his visage.

Autonomy Question

It is worth noting that despite Kharge’s efforts to shed his image of being under the control of the Gandhi family, he was unable to achieve significant progress. Several meetings were held with Rahul Gandhi to determine the CM and deputy CM of Karnataka, although an official decision was not made by him. Following the triumph, it was Rahul who boldly made a significant declaration regarding the success of the Congress party, refraining from mentioning the names of the party’s leaders. The pressing concerns at hand prompt us to ponder the true independence of Kharge. While he may have established himself as a resolute political figure, the extent of his autonomy remains shrouded in ambiguity. When considering whether or not he possesses the authority to make decisions independently of the Gandhis or adopt a divergent stance, the response is negative. The most significant hurdle for Kharge lies in the fact that, despite his earnest endeavours, the Gandhi dynasty is unlikely to grant him complete autonomy. Ensuring his loyalty to the Gandhis will be a perpetual obligation for him.

Balancing Act

Following the recent triumph in Karnataka, there has been a growing sentiment among the Congress party loyalists and officials alike that Mallikarjun Kharge may well be the party’s new saviour. As the state elections and the general elections of 2024 approach, Kharge faces a significant challenge in striking a balance between the pressure of public expectations and his allegiance to the Gandhi family. As a seasoned politician, Kharge possesses a deep understanding of the precarious position that non-Gandhi presidents of the Congress often find themselves in. It is noteworthy that the Gandhi family has been known to sideline Congress party presidents, such as former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri, without hesitation. During the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the then non-Gandhi President of the Congress party, Dev Kant Baruah, famously remarked, “Indira is India, and India is Indira.” The expectation of unwavering loyalty and subservience from party presidents is a hallmark of Gandhis’ leadership style. One cannot help but wonder how Kharge will fare in this delicate balancing act. Should he continue to prioritise this balancing act over organisational development, the party risks losing the momentum gained from their recent victory in Karnataka.

State Elections

As the state of Rajasthan gears up for elections this year along with many other crucial states, the Congress party finds itself facing a multitude of challenges, in stark contrast to the situation in Karnataka. The ongoing power struggle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has dominated the political landscape in Rajasthan. The latter has started holding rallies all over the state to protest what they claim is the Gehlot administration’s failure to take action against corruption cases from the previous BJP government under Vasundhara Raje.

This has further intensified the already tense situation in the state’s political circles. Since assuming the role of Congress president from Mallikarjun Kharge, the individual in question has yet to take significant action to quell the ongoing turmoil in Rajasthan. It is worth noting that, in contrast to Karnataka, the Gandhi family maintains close ties with both Gehlot and Pilot. As per the latest political buzz, it is being speculated that Ashok Gehlot, a seasoned politician, has established a strong rapport with Sonia Gandhi. On the other hand, Sachin Pilot, a young and dynamic leader, is believed to be a trusted aide of the Gandhi siblings, Rahul and Priyanka. The decision of Mallikarjun Kharge, whichever side he opts for, may potentially result in a backlash.

Madhya Pradesh, another state heading to the polls, is grappling with a host of internal issues within the Congress party. With Jyotiraditya Scindia’s departure from the Congress, many of his followers and leaders joined him. As the government collapsed, so did the organisation of the party. According to sources within the Congress, it appears that Kharge has been diligently working towards revitalising the party’s presence in the state. This is evidenced by his recent appointments of party incharges in the region. The fate of the organisation’s reconstruction in Madhya Pradesh still hangs in the balance, awaiting Congress’ decisive action. in Chhattisgarh, the party is currently grappling with internal discord between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior party member TS Singh Deo. According to sources, Kharge has reportedly delegated the responsibility of managing the situation to senior leaders within the state. It is believed that they have been tasked with overseeing the tussle and ensuring that the matter is handled appropriately. The fate of the Congress hinges on Kharge’s ability to navigate internal strife, revamp the organisation, and make astute leadership choices.

Way Forward

Undoubtedly, the recent win of the Congress in Karnataka has significantly elevated the party’s standing among the Opposition factions in India. Mallikarjun Kharge will also have to take on the crucial responsibility of bridging the gap between the Congress and prominent leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee. How Kharge will navigate this delicate situation and foster a more cohesive relationship between these political entities remains to be seen. The Congress has yet to take the lead in the Opposition alliance. However, the people’s expectations may be different as they look to the Congress to take the lead. Despite this, it remains to be seen whether other Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and Aam Aadmi Party will agree to such an idea. For Kharge, the task at hand is a weighty one. He must act with conviction to ensure the success of the newly formed alliance, all while meeting the high expectations of his party’s loyal followers.

The election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the first non-Gandhi president was significant for the Congress. The question that lingers is whether the Gandhis would permit an individual like him to flourish and prosper to such an extent that he emerges as the ultimate authority for the party.

The recent triumph of the Congress in Karnataka did not pave an easy road for Mallikarjun Kharge. In fact, the path ahead seems to have become even more challenging. Only time will reveal what lies ahead for this seasoned politician.

The author is a columnist and doctoral research scholar in media and politics. He tweets at @sayantan_gh. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of this publication.