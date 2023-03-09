On March 2, barely a week ago, the value of the American dollar shot up sharply in the Pakistan foreign currency markets, touching Rs 285+ to a dollar. It was a sharp decline of around Rs 19 (Rs 18.89 to be exact) in a day against the dollar, and by far this has been the lowest official rate till date. On March 8, the Pakistani rupee traded in the range of Rs 278 to Rs 281 in government-controlled markets.

The loss of Rs 19 to a dollar in a day was the second worst performance of the Pakistan currency in a single day. Earlier, on January 26 this year, the Pakistan rupee had lost Rs 25 to a dollar in a single day. On that day, the Pakistan rupee was valued at Rs 230+ against a dollar at the beginning of the day but stood at Rs 255 to a dollar by the evening. On January 1, 2023, the Pakistani rupee was trading at Rs 226.5 to a dollar in Pakistani markets.

In the grey markets of Quetta, Karachi, and other cities, the rate of the dollar vis-à-vis Pakistani rupee has been more than Rs 300 (to a dollar) for a few days now. Most Pakistani newspapers and TV channels have been partially blaming the high rate of dollars on smuggling to neighbouring Afghanistan.

Right now, Pakistan is in the midst of a serious economic crisis. Talks about sovereign default, a la Sri Lanka, are in the air, with almost every newspaper worth its salt carrying some columns on the subject. Pick up Dawn, The News International, The Herald Tribune, or The Friday Times of Najam Sethi, multiple reports on chances of default are there.

Hamid Mir, of Geo TV, perhaps the best-known Pakistani journalist, and the most famous, has also written on the subject of possible default by Pakistan. In his talks, Mir makes mention of “conspiracy theories’’ floating around, with some of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s supporters accusing the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of acting like a frontal organisation of the US.

On Pakistani TV channels also, default is a topic much discussed and debated, with many anchors asking economists, former ministers, and financial experts similar questions. Much in the manner of “To Be or Not To Be’’, Finance Minister Dar has repeatedly denied that Pakistan is about to default. Of late, Dar has been claiming a lot of things that have proved to be incorrect, and misleading.

Interestingly, Dar’s predecessor Miftah Ismail is one of the loudest voices in disagreement with the incumbent’s policy prescriptions. Ismail holds a doctorate degree (PhD) in public finance and political economy. On the other hand, Dar is a chartered accountant who had held the finance portfolio three times earlier too. So? One can say that Pakistan’s Finance Ministry has mostly been in the hands of experts with the last Finance Minister of former PM Imran Khan, Shaukat Tareen, being a banker!

Going through threads of Miftah’s Twitter @MiftahIsmail can be an interesting exercise. His most recent public speech was made at the Rotary Club of Karachi on March 5, just three days ago. Here he talked about his predecessor Shaukat Tareen whom he blames for derailing the IMF bailout package.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has, on several occasions, blamed Imran for the financial woes of Pakistan. It would be interesting to see Imran’s record during his three years and eight months of remaining PM of Pakistan. Incidentally, Imran had become PM in August 2018, with the “blessings of Miltablishment’’, and former ISI chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was believed to be behind his rise to the top post.

In her most recent interview, senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Maryam Nawaz demanded the court martial of Lieutenant General (retired) Faiz Hameed. She claimed that in his days as the DG of ISI, Lt Gen Hameed played a role in destroying Pakistan by supporting the Imran government for four years. Maryam is the daughter of Mian Nawaz Sharif, former PM of Pakistan, living in self-exile in London, and niece of the present PM. In her father’s absence from Pakistan, she is the virtual numero uno in the PML(N) and the party’s most visible face.

In August 2018, at the time of Imran’s ascension, the Pakistani rupee stood at Rs 123 to a dollar. During his less than four years of tenure in the top executive post, Imran gave the reins of the Finance Ministry to four different persons: Asad Omar, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Hammad Azhar, and Shaukat Tarin. In April 2022, when Imran was ousted by a conglomeration of opposition parties, the Pakistani rupee stood at Rs 182.81 (close to Rs 183) to a dollar.

From April 10-11, 2022, when Imran was ousted after the floor test loss in the Pakistan parliament, the Pakistani rupee has done a rather lacklustre journey from Rs 182.81 to Rs 280, and lost Rs 100 against a dollar! By the time, Shehbaz Sharif’s government completes a year, any guesses about the value of the Pakistani rupee vis-à-vis dollar?

Sant Kumar Sharma is a senior journalist. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

