Proclamation of Jambu Dweepa: The South Indian Rebellion of 1801

The British came into India only to do business and trade, but their supremacy over weaponry, divide and rule policy, turning Indians against each other, be it for economic reasons, caste-wise, enslaving them for their own purpose, led to our fall.

The first ever voice of proclamation against the atrocities of the Britishers was done by the Maruthu brothers who ruled over Sivagangai, Tamil Nadu. This was owing to Nawab of Arcot, Mohammed Ali who handed over the collection of taxes, and ruling rights to the British, which eventually led them to treat Indians literally as dogs, keeping them under strict rule, domination, and impoverishment, that they had to take watery intakes than real food. This was even before the Vellore mutiny in 1807 and the Sepoy mutiny in 1857. At that point, in Southern India, Sivaganga was one of the 72 divided palayams and had its own king. But Britishers ensured that they capture each and every king and kingdom for their own benefit to amass wealth.

Maruthu brothers, as they were famously known were an inseparable duo born to Mokka Palanisamy Thevar and his wife Ponatha, who served the second king of Sivaganga kingdom, Muthuvadaganatha Thevar. Periya Maruthu, or the Big Maruthu, was born in 1748 in Ramnad state. Chinna Maruthu, or the younger Maruthu, was five years younger. Trained in warfare and artillery, they had gone to become close aides to the king. When the brothers were in their early 20s, the Britishers came to collect taxes and when the king refused after long negotiations, he and the queen were killed at their palace one night.

The Maruthu brothers fled the kingdom along with the first queen Vedanachiyar, to a neighbouring king state, Virupakshi, ruled by Gopal Nayak. They stayed there for seven years honing their warfare skills. Not conceding defeat, they returned to rule over Sivagangai, with the elder brother as commander of the army and the younger one as the chief minister. At that point, they strategically mustered all the support they needed to oppose and rebel against the British. This support had come from kings ruling in the other Southern parts, who were also ideologically opposed to British rule. Over the next year, their rebellion gained momentum, leaving the British irksome and rattled.

In the proclamation of 1801, the Maruthu brothers said, “The Europeans violating their faith have deceitfully made the Kingdom their own and considering the inhabitants as dogs, accordingly exercise authority over them. There existing no unity and friendship among you the above castes, who, not being aware of the duplicity of these Europeans – have not only inconsiderately calumniated each other, but have absolutely surrendered the kingdom to them. In those countries now governed by these low wretches, the inhabitants have become poor and the rice has become water” – South Indian Rebellion, The First War of Independence 1800-1801.

K. Rajayyan, author of the book ‘South Indian Rebellion: The First War of Independence 1800-1801’ wrote, “An all-Indian concept inspired the proclamation, for it not only made a direct appeal to the entire country but expressed an anxiety that if the political malady persisted, India would fall under alien rule”.

This proclamation led the Britishers to wage a war against the Maruthu brothers, with a threat note issued by the then British colonel Agneu, on June 12, 1801. A fitting reply to the threat was given as a proclamation notice, which was openly displayed on the Sri Rangam Temple and rock fort walls, on June 16, 1801, without any forethought of their lives being endangered, or putting the kingdom into peril. This was thought of as the first-ever proclamation voice for our independence.

The Maruthu brothers also challenged the Indians, that every Britisher who is seen anywhere, should be killed then and there, whoever serves the Britishers, after his death shall never see heaven and whoever tears down the posters stuck to the walls will be seen as having committed the utmost sin.

Britishers, much angered by the actions of the Maruthu brothers, sought extreme revenge against them, by setting fire to their territory with the sole intention to bring it down. Next was to capture and arrest all men and women from their families and hang them to death. This was reminisced by Gourley a Scot, as narrated to him by an army officer. This order was executed with immediate effect and even then, the words uttered by the Maruthu brothers brought tears to many readers. “You don’t have to be merciful, I have waged a war to protect my country, in the process, I have been defeated. If you think that you have every right to take my life, I don’t have any wish to comment on that, but what wrong have these small children done to you? Have they taken weapons against you or are they even capable of lifting any weapons?”

On October 24, 1801, the Maruthu brothers and about 500 others were executed. According to Rajayyan, the process adopted for their execution was both anomalous and irregular, he wrote in furtherance, “It does not appear that the evidence of any witness was taken and it if were taken, it was definitely upon oath. The 73-year-old rebel diplomat Gopala Nayak and several other leaders of Dindugul were executed even without waiting for the confirmation by the Madras Government.”

But an exception was made for one son of Periya Maruthu called Doraisamy, who was banished to Malaysia. None of the other sons or grandsons were spared The Britishers were so troubled by the rebellion that they wanted to eliminate any possibility of another uprising.

India is one country which has suffered the onslaught from all foreign kings and invaders time and again. People who have fought for India’s freedom should always be remembered for their sacrifices.

The author is Chennai-based Advocate. Views expressed are personal.