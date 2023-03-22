Sadhguru Writes: It’s Time to Take Back the Kashmir Narrative and Rewrite Kashmir’s Destiny

It has been one atrocity after another in Kashmir. Genocides and pogroms have been happening there for six centuries. We have done many historical blunders. What should have been done then, to shore up the society and protect things that are valuable to us, could not be done for whatever reasons.

The world is still in a state where no one can protect and nurture anything of value with just scholars sans soldiers. With the comfort of the geographical protection of the mountains around us, in this land, we lived thinking no one will ever come and touch us. We invested in subtler aspects of life. But those who did not understand such things, who had their own cruel agendas, took complete advantage of us. This is a mistake that has happened right across Bharat and the brunt of it has been taken by the Kashmiri people.

Shifting the Narrative is Imperative

Doing whatever else that can be done economically and in terms of restoring some parts of the geography, without putting too many people at risk, once again is an arduous task. Some efforts are going on, but the results are not much. Though the repealing of Article 370 was a big step, manifesting it on the ground and making it socially safe for ordinary people to be on the street has not happened yet. It is very hard for security forces to control it. So many soldiers have laid down their lives, but it has not been enough.

I know that for Kashmiris, going back to their land is the dream. But every few weeks, I am seeing “two dead”, “five dead.” We do not want that. Going back and taking that land straight away is not practical.

Many things have to be done but focusing on shifting the narrative is very important if we want any solutions. There have been many international campaigns and narratives built around Kashmir. Someone has stolen the narrative. We must get the narrative back to truth. In recent times, a movie was made which has brought some awareness. But you need ten to fifteen-minute ad films highlighting the sufferings of individual families to melt people’s hearts across the world. Today, we have the technology to spread the message such that it can reach everyone’s phones and computers.

The community can also demand the Central government that the tragedy and the injustice that has unfolded in Kashmir must be acknowledged all across the country. In every major city, there must be a street, a circle or a square named after Kashmir, or a Kashyap mountain or a peak. I know these are poor substitutes, but if we want the glorious and atrocious nature of Kashmiri history to be remembered and celebrated by all in Bharat, we need to create symbols. This is necessary because, in another 25 years, those who witnessed the suffering may not be around anymore. If it does not live in the minds and hearts of people, all of it will be forgotten.

Shaping a Culturally-Rich Future

Kashmir, its message and its glorious nature, and above all, the spiritual knowledge that was held and invested in the people of Kashmir, is in many ways the ammunition for the future. I am saying this with utmost pain – not the mountains and valleys, but the knowledge that the Kashmiri Hindu community carries is most important. The time has definitely come when our identities of geography and ethnicity need to be transcended, but not lost. Our identities need to shift to our culture, our spirituality and the knowledge that we hold.

All the Kashmiri Hindu youth can get involved in this. You can do, let us say, a Kashmir Day all over the country and the world, where you present your literature, art, music, and also your stories – not just of the terrible things that have happened but also of the beauty and the power of Kashmiri culture. It is important that people vibe with you for who you are, not just for what happened to you. This needs to happen so that the youth will not live in despair and this will also be a very important part of shifting the narrative.

Another concern is the situation in the camps. The nature of governments is such that even if they have the intention to change it, they have a machinery which rolls extremely slowly. But improving the camp does not take much. You can recognise corporations that are willing to invest a few crores per year to revive the camps. Employment can also be created. That would be a quicker solution than constantly waiting for the governments to do it.

I do not have adequate words to express my empathy, nor do I have a hotshot solution. I know I have not provided any consolation. But my heart reverberates for the Kashmiri Hindu community. We cannot fix the past, but how do we ensure there is a future? We cannot go on being soaked in the pain and suffering of our parents. Instead, we must establish a secure and culturally-rich identity for the future of our children.

Ranked amongst the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a Yogi, mystic, visionary and a New York Times bestselling author. Sadhguru has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India in 2017, the highest annual civilian award, accorded for exceptional and distinguished service. He is also the founder of the world’s largest people’s movement, Conscious Planet – Save Soil, which has touched over 3.9 billion people. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Read all the Latest Opinions here