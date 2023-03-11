Taking Development to Doorstep: How Employment Opportunities are rising in J&K

The momentous response to government schemes lending a helping hand, to youth yearning to start their own business ventures, gives hope for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The Back to Village and My Town My Pride programmes launched by the Jammu and Kashmir administration offered entrepreneurship opportunities to over 75,000 youth in a recent drive. The young people joining Kashmir Inc in large numbers means that GenNext is now a stakeholder in the peace-building process along with other businessmen and foreign investors.

The long-term benefits of restoration of peace first came with J&K receiving private investment proposals worth Rs 66,000 crore, which included investments from UAE and other countries. The UT Administration under Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha decided to share the dividends with the youth by taking proactive steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes and policies to meet the aspirations of the young population.

Sinha has tasked Mission Youth, Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) and other government agencies along with the J&K Bank with helping new promising entrepreneurs set up their businesses.

J&K under LG Sinha has clearly left the unpleasant past behind. The change is visible on the ground, for all to see. The region no longer presents a picture of disillusioned youth pelting stones on the streets. The nightmare is over. The young enterprising population is now out to chase their dreams.

The steps taken by the government have led to mainstreaming of the youth which is bound to suffocate the terror ecosystem. The younger generation is getting out of the vicious cycle of violence, engineered by terrorists to destroy the environment for productive work, which in turn breeds confusion, chaos and violence which fuels the terror ecosystem.

The government has presented a clear roadmap and is providing facilities to enable the youth to pursue their dreams. As part of the Back to Village and My Town My Pride Programme, the UT administration organised employment generation camps even in remote areas, to create awareness among local youth about various financial schemes and government facilities. The scale of the programme can be gauged from the fact that around 6600 counters/camps were set up by banks during the campaign period. Camps were set up in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir including the remote areas of Doda, Rajouri, Reasi, Poonch, Kathua, Kupwara, Shopian, Bandipora, Kulgam and Anantnag.

The effort of the government has not just fulfilled the dreams of young men and women but has also provided employment opportunities and benefits of development in remote areas. The beneficiaries have set up units and facilities for manufacturing, retail, wholesale, agriculture infrastructures, training institutes, handicrafts, transport and services, besides starting new ventures in allied agricultural sectors like poultry, dairy, animal husbandry, fisheries etc. Women have also availed of the benefit in large numbers.

LG Sinha, being entrusted with a difficult task by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has followed the policy of zero tolerance when it comes to dealing with terrorists, separatists or their sympathisers. He has been able to restore peace by dealing with ultras with an iron hand. But his action plan for lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir goes much beyond security. He often emphasises that it is not just the job of police and security forces, but also of people, public representatives and government departments in ensuring a lasting solution. His policies and actions reflect his views. Post August 2019, more than 30,000 youth were recruited into government service while more than 6 lakh youth were provided with the opportunity to become entrepreneurs through self-employment schemes.

For LG Sinha, decimating terror networks seems to be just the starting point for restoring normalcy. The UT administration under him can be seen focusing on ensuring a conducive environment for business and investments; taking development to the doorsteps even in remote areas; conducting massive public outreach programmes; and providing opportunities to local people for employment and entrepreneurship. All these acts only reveal LG Sinha’s strategy of instilling a sense of belongingness, his way of involving people and making them stakeholders in ensuring lasting peace.

Anika Nazir is a Srinagar-based political commentator and social activist. Her Twitter handle is @i_anika_nazir. Views expressed are personal.

