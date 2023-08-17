Inaugural Edition Of Ultimate Pickleball Championship To Kick Off In Mumbai From September 29

The inaugural edition of the Ultimate Pickleball Championship will be held in Mumbai from September 29 to October 1. The event, organised by Pro World Talent Sports in partnership with the All India Pickleball Association, aims to foster international competition and enhance the profile of the sport in India.

The Ultimate Pickleball Championship has been designated as a Tier 3 world ranking tournament and will feature teams from China, Singapore and Nepal as well.

This ranking system will allow players to accumulate points that will contribute to their global rankings and standings.

The tournament will be played in under-16, under-19, 35 plus, 50 plus, 60 plus, and an open category among men and women.

“The aim of the Ultimate Pickleball Championship is to get more people interested in the game and also give them a platform to compete with international players," said Siddharth Hazare, the CEO of Pro World Talent Sports.

Arvind Prabhoo, the president of the All-India Pickleball Association and also the President of the International Pickleball Federation (IPF) said, “Being a third-tier ranking event, we are getting a lot of inquiries from various federations around the world for participating. We also have China who would be participating first time in any world event. We are sure this will be a landmark event for the growth of the sport in India.".

Pickleball is a racket or paddle sport in which two (singles) or four (doubles) players hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball with paddles over a 34-inch-high net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits an infraction.

The game is played indoors as well as outdoors. It was invented in 1965 as a children’s backyard game in the United States.