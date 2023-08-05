Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis Signs Richest Annual Contract Extension In NBA History

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is set sign a three-year, $186 million max contract extension to remain with the team through 2028.

Davis, who is projected to be the future of the Lakers once LeBron James takes leave, already has two more years left on a contract worth 84 millions dollars.

This new contract extension will provide Davis with a deal worth 270 million dollars spanning over three years, which will net him an average of 62 millions dollars per season, making it the richest ever contract extension in the history of the NBA.

The 30-year-old center averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game last season for the Lakers, which proved to be a turbulent yet promising one.

After the summer trade window which saw the Lakers offload superstar Russell Westbrook and bring in more nuanced role players for the squad, the LA team made a massive push from the dead to secure themselves a spot in the play-in tournament through which they reached the playoffs to face off against the mighty Denver Nuggets, who made easy work of them.

While Davis could have gotten more money by opting out of his deal next offseason, the veteran instead chose for the security of signing this year. A big question mark though that lingers i the minds of Laker fans alike is the injury-prone nature of Anthony Davis.

Davis has dealt with injuries throughout his career, only playing 70 games in a season twice since 2012, and has played in just 132 games for the Lakers over the past three seasons. But, on his best day, Davis is an unstoppable presence on both sides of the court who can clinch any game, and this was proved as he played a huge role in the Lakers’ successful 2020 season, which ended with them lifting the coveted NBA trophy.

This extension cements Davis as the face of the next era of Lakers basketball. Whenever LeBron James is no longer a Laker — due to retirement or leaving for another team — Davis will be the pillar that the franchise pitches to prospective superstar running mates.

What remains to be seen is how the Lakers recoup from last seasons woes to reach the top of the mountain yet again, against a highly-competitive Western Conference and help LeBron James win his fifth NBA title.