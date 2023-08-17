Vinesh Phogat Undergoes Surgery as She Vows to Come Back Stronger

Indian Wrestling star, Vinesh Phogat had to withdraw from the Asian Games due to a knee injury. On Thursday, he underwent surgery in Mumbai and has vowed to come back stronger.

Phogat was on the frontlines for the protest against the Chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. She also received a direct entry into the Hangzhou Asian Games but got injured whilst training on August 13.

Phogat posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, with her doctor Dinshaw Pardiwala, who operated on her left knee.

“Whenever I have fallen, you have stood by my side against all odds.

Just like my faith in god, my faith in you is beyond measurable. Today I look at you as not just my doctor but someone I look up to for life advice," she wrote. “Every conversation with you gives me confidence, hopefulness and clarity. I thank you for everything, sir.

“I’m sure we will bounce back stronger than before and look back at this period as a small stepping stone to what waits ahead," she added.