Wilder Then Fury; Eddie Hearn Reveals Plan for Anthony Joshua After KO Victory Against Robert Helenius

Anthony Joshua, the two-time former unified World Heavyweight Champion, got back to his winning ways as he defeated Finland’s Robert Helenius, via knockout in the seventh round.

The British champion looked to get back to winning ways as the fight was bound to be cancelled with the original opponent, Dillian Whyte who was supposed to be fighting Joshua, returning adverse anti-doping findings during the pre-fight testing phase.

Fortunately for Joshua, Helenius stepped in for the fight on short notice, after securing a win himself via TKO against Mika Mielonen just a week earlier.

After Joshua’s loss against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk to whom he lost his heavyweight titles, looked to redeem himself and put him in the conversation of the best heavyweights currently active.

In the post-fight interview, Joshua said he planned on fighting two more times, emphasising his need to remain active and building up to bigger fights.

Boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn also spoke in the post-fight interview and shared that he and Joshua had a three-fight plan. The first was supposed to be Whyte, then Deontay Wilder and after that the British superfight with Tyson Fury.

It has been heavily debated amongst boxing fans on who is the best fighter amongst the heavyweight trifecta of Wilder, Joshua and Tyson Fury. Joshua who has never gone up against either of the two will look to make the fights happen with Saudi Arabia rumoured to be interested in hosting the super fights.

It will be important for Joshua to cement his legacy as one of the best heavyweights of all time and the fights with Wilder and Fury will be crucial in supporting his cause.

If the Saudi Arabian involvement is true then it is highly likely that the financial incentive will prove to be enough for Joshua, and Wilder to take up the fight and might even convince Tyson Fury to come out of retirement yet again.

The animosity between the three fighters is definitely real with Wilder having lost to Tyson Fury twice in three fights. Wilder will also look to get back into contention for the heavyweight belts and cement his legacy as one of the greats by taking up the fight.

When asked about the potential fight against Wilder, Joshua responded, “My back’s gone," Joshua cried. “I’m carrying this heavyweight division to the top!"

Joshua will be confident as his knockout victory against Helenius was his first since 2020 and his second victory after appointing Malik Scott as his new trainer.