2024 Lexus GX in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More

2024 Lexus GX comes with 3.4L twin-turbo V6 engine which produces 344 bhp of power and 649 Nm of torque while it also has 3628 kg towing capacity

2024 LEXUS GX (Photo: Lexus)

2024 LEXUS GX - Front Profile (Photo: Lexus)

2024 LEXUS GX - Side Profile (Photo: Lexus)

2024 LEXUS GX - rear Profile (Photo: Lexus)

2024 LEXUS GX - Headlights (Photo: Lexus)

2024 LEXUS GX - Cabin (Photo: Lexus)

2024 LEXUS GX - Infotainment Screen (Photo: Lexus)

2024 LEXUS GX - Center Console (Photo: Lexus)

2024 LEXUS GX - Front Row (Photo: Lexus)

2024 LEXUS GX - Second Row Seats (Photo: Lexus)