Home » Photos » Auto » All-Electric Gogoro Smartscooter in Pics: See Design, Features and More

Taiwan-based fastest growing battery swapping company for two-wheeler Gogoro launched its first EV smart scooters series for B2B in India

1/ 17
Gogoro's newly launched smartscooter for B2B (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

2/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

3/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

4/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

5/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

6/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

7/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

8/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

9/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

10/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

11/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

12/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

13/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

14/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

15/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

16/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

17/ 17
All-Electric Gogoro Smart scooter (Photo: Shahrukh Shah/News18)

