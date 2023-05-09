IN PICS: A Day Spent with Skoda SUVs at NATRAX Indore

Reported By: Paras Yadav
News18.com
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 18:06 IST
Indore, India
Skoda Kushaq all set to go on the High Speed Track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)
Skoda Rapid Cabriolet designed by students (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)
Skoda showcased its 5 star rated underbody design (Photo: Paras Yadav / News18.com)
Skoda Cars all set for the High Speed Track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)
I got opportunity to drive the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq on the High speed track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)
Skoda Slavia all set to launch on High Speed Track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)
Driving the Skoda Kushaq on the High Speed Track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)
Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo on the Handling Track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)
Skoda Kodiaq 4x4 on the Off-roading Track of Natrax (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)