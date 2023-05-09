CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Auto » IN PICS: A Day Spent with Skoda SUVs at NATRAX Indore

Skoda Auto hosted a Safer With Skoda Trackday at NATRAX where different Skoda cars went through 3 different tacks i.e. High Speed, Handling and Off-road track

01
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq all set to go on the High Speed Track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

02
Skoda Rapid Cabriolet

Skoda Rapid Cabriolet designed by students (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

03
Skoda Rapid Cabriolet

04
Skoda Built Quality

Skoda showcased its 5 star rated underbody design (Photo: Paras Yadav / News18.com)

05
Skoda Cars

Skoda Cars all set for the High Speed Track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

06
Skoda Cars

I got opportunity to drive the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq on the High speed track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

07
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia all set to launch on High Speed Track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

08
Skoda Kushaq

Driving the Skoda Kushaq on the High Speed Track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

09
Skoda Slavia and -Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo on the Handling Track of NATRAX (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

10
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq 4x4 on the Off-roading Track of Natrax (Photo: Paras Yadav/ News18.com)

11
Skoda Kodiaq

12
Skoda Kodiaq

