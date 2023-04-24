IN PICS: Birthday Boy Sachin Tendulkar's Car Collection

Sachin Tendulkar's BMW X5M SUV: A long-standing admirer of BMW, Sachin Tendulkar had also owned a 2002 BMW X5M in Long Beach Blue colour. A BMW from that time, that too an M, makes Sachin's X5M one of the rarest SUV in India. The BMW SUV was used by Sachin on a regular basis when he used to own it. The car had covered 72,000 kms according to the ODO meter and currently, and was put on sale in August 2018 for a price Rs 21 lakh. (Image: Acierto Multi Trade Pvt Ltd)