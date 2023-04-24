IN PICS: Birthday Boy Sachin Tendulkar's Car Collection

Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 08:34 IST
Mumbai, India
Sachin Tendulkar's Maruti 800: Maruti 800, a workhorse of a car most of us will be familiar with, thanks to what it offered people in India at the time. Like it did for most of us, Sachin Tendulkar's car journey began with the Maruti 800. Although Sachin wanted to purchase the car in 1983 itself, when the 800 was launched in India, the Master Blaster managed to purchase the car in 1989. (File pic)
Sachin Tendulkar's Ferrari 360 Modena: When Michael Schumacher gifts Sachin Tendulkar a car, it has to be a special one. Formula 1 Ace Schumacher had gifted Sachin the Ferrari 360 Modena for equalling Don Bradman's record of 29 test centuries back in 2002, Sachin was said to be very impressed by the car's performance. After a few years of ownership, Sachin decided to sell the car to a Surat businessman. (Image: Team-BHP)
Sachin Tendulkar's Nissan GT-R: After the Ferrari came the Nissan GT-R, not just any GT-R though, Sachin got a Nissan GT-R Egoist. What's special about the Egoist is the fact that it's a special luxury version, made only to order with more plush interiors and other details as well. Sachin had further added an after marker body kit from Japanese tuners Wald. However, Sachin sold this one in 2017. (Image: Clinton Pereira Photography)
Sachin Tendulkar's BMW X5M SUV: A long-standing admirer of BMW, Sachin Tendulkar had also owned a 2002 BMW X5M in Long Beach Blue colour. A BMW from that time, that too an M, makes Sachin's X5M one of the rarest SUV in India. The BMW SUV was used by Sachin on a regular basis when he used to own it. The car had covered 72,000 kms according to the ODO meter and currently, and was put on sale in August 2018 for a price Rs 21 lakh. (Image: Acierto Multi Trade Pvt Ltd)
Sachin's DC modified BMW i8: Sachin also owns a customized BMW i8 sports car modified by DC Design. Sachin, who's also a brand ambassador for BMW since 2012, has gotten his i8 customized in a very tasteful manner. The customized BMW i8 still has all its characteristics but still manages to stand out from the regular i8s. Sachin's stock BMW i8 had a white and blue paint scheme but this DC customized one has a unique paint shade of red and white with custom black accents. (Image: Darshan Shinde Photography)