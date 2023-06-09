CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Photos » Auto » Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV comes with two powertrain options - a plug-in hybrid that comes along with V6 engine and other is a 2.4L turbocharged hybrid

01
Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV (Photo: Lexus)

02
Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV - Front Profile (Photo: Lexus)

03
Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV - Side Profile (Photo: Lexus)

04
Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV - Rear Profile (Photo: Lexus)

05
Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV - Boot (Photo: Lexus)

06
Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV - Cabin (Photo: Lexus)

07
Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV - First Row (Photo: Lexus)

08
Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV - Second Row (Photo: Lexus)

09
Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV - Third Row (Photo: Lexus)

10
Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV

Lexus TX 7-Seater SUV - Panoramic Sunroof (Photo: Lexus)