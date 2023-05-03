New All-Electric MINI Cooper in Pics: See Design, Features and More

Published By: Paras Yadav
Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 17:29 IST
Munich
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)
New All-Electric MINI Cooper (Photo: MINI)