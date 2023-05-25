CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Photos » Auto » New-Gen BMW 5 Series Saloon in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More

New-Gen BMW 5 Series Saloon in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More

The eighth-gen BMW 5-Series is now available with a panoramic roof for the first time in the model’s history

01
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 xDrive (Photo: BMW)

02
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Front Profile (Photo: BMW)

03
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Side Profile (Photo: BMW)

04
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Front Profile (Photo: BMW)

05
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Side Profile (Photo: BMW)

06
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Headlights (Photo: BMW)

07
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Alloy Wheel (Photo: BMW)

08
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Trail Lights (Photo: BMW)

09
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 Badge (Photo: BMW)

10
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Cabin (Photo: BMW)

11
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Infotainment Cluster (Photo: BMW)

12
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Steering Wheel (Photo: BMW)

13
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Front Row Seats (Photo: BMW)

14
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Central Console (Photo: BMW)

15
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Infotainment System (Photo: BMW)

16
BMW

BMW i5 eDrive40 - Rear Row (Photo: BMW)

17
BMW

BMW i5 M60 xDrive - Front Profile (Photo: BMW)

18
BMW

BMW i5 M60 xDrive - Side Profile (Photo: BMW)

19
BMW

BMW i5 M60 xDrive - Rear Profile (Photo: BMW)

20
BMW

BMW i5 M60 xDrive - Cabin (Photo: BMW)

21
BMW

BMW i5 M60 xDrive - Rear Row (Photo: BMW)