New-Gen BMW 5 Series Saloon in Pics: See Design, Features, Interior and More

Published By: Paras Yadav
News18.com
Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 12:21 IST
Summit Avenue
BMW i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60 xDrive (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Front Profile (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Side Profile (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Headlights (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Alloy Wheel (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Trail Lights (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 Badge (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Cabin (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Infotainment Cluster (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Steering Wheel (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Front Row Seats (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Central Console (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Infotainment System (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 eDrive40 - Rear Row (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 M60 xDrive - Front Profile (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 M60 xDrive - Side Profile (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 M60 xDrive - Rear Profile (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 M60 xDrive - Cabin (Photo: BMW)
BMW i5 M60 xDrive - Rear Row (Photo: BMW)