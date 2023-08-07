CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Maruti Suzuki InvictoKia Seltos 2023Honda Dio HTokyo Haneda AirportRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Photos » Auto » Ola S1 Air in Pics: See Design, Features, and More in Detail

Ola S1 Air in Pics: See Design, Features, and More in Detail

Ola S1 Air comes at an introductory price of Rs 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) lakh (ex-showroom). The special price offers will remain the same till 15th August.

01
Ola S1 Air Side Profile. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Side Profile. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

02
Ola S1 Air Front Profile. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Front Profile. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

03
Ola S1 Air Headlight Setup. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Headlight Setup. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

04
Ola S1 Air Controllers. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Controllers. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

05
Ola S1 Air Controllers. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Controllers. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

06
Ola S1 Air Side Profile. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Side Profile. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

07
Ola S1 Air Rear Profile. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Rear Profile. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

08
Ola S1 Air Rear Profile. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Rear Profile. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

09
Ola S1 Air Rear Tyre. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Rear Tyre. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

10
Ola S1 Air Front Tyre. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Front Tyre. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

11
Ola S1 Air Fully Digital Cluster. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Fully Digital Cluster. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

12
Ola S1 Air Pockets. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Pockets. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

13
Ola S1 Air USP Charging Port. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air USP Charging Port. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

14
Ola S1 Air Boot Space. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)

Ola S1 Air Boot Space. (Photo: Mayank Gupta/News18)