CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Hyundai ExterGo FirstHyundai Creta EVMaruti Suzuki FronxRoyal Enfield New Launch
Home » Photos » Auto » Simple One Electric Scooter in Pics: See Design, Features, and More

Simple One Electric Scooter in Pics: See Design, Features, and More

The Simple ONE claims an impressive range of 212 km in IDC, making it an electric two-wheeler with the longest range in India and costs Rs 1.45 lakh

01
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Side Profile (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

02
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Head Lights (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

03
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Side Profile (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

04
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Trail Lights (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

05
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Side Profile (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

06
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Charging Port (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

07
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Boot Space (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

08
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Switches on the handle bar (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

09
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - 7-inch Digital Instrument Cluster (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

10
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Switches on the handle bar (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

11
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Front Wheel (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)

12
Simple One Electric Scooter

Simple One Electric Scooter - Rear Wheel (Photo: Mayank Gupta/ News18.com)