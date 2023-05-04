Meet Ajay Banga: The Indian-Origin Business Leader To Become World Bank President

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar
Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 16:16 IST
New Delhi, India
Ajay Banga of Indian origin has been elected as the new President of the World Bank.
Ajay Banga joins an expansive list of Indian-origin individuals taking various prestigious global positions
Ajay Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, was born in Pune and graduated in Economics from Delhi’s prestigious St Stephen’s College.
Ajay Banga will take over for David Malpass as President of the World Bank.
Ajay Banga will assume office on June 2 and will remain there for five years.
Ajay Banga went on to complete his MBA at IIM, Ahmedabad.
Ajay Banga received the nomination from US President Joe Biden.
Ajay Banga was chosen as the President of the World Bank by its 25-member Executive Board on Wednesday.