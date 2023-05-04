CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Stock To WatchPetrol PriceIncome Tax ReturnUS FedFD
Home » Photos » Business » Meet Ajay Banga: The Indian-Origin Business Leader To Become World Bank President

Meet Ajay Banga: The Indian-Origin Business Leader To Become World Bank President

Ajay Singh Banga of Indian origin has been elected as the new President of the World Bank. He will assume office on June 2 and will remain there for five years.

1/ 8
Ajay Banga of Indian origin has been elected as the new President of the World Bank.

Ajay Banga of Indian origin has been elected as the new President of the World Bank.

2/ 8
Ajay Banga joins an expansive list of Indian-origin individuals taking various prestigious global positions

Ajay Banga joins an expansive list of Indian-origin individuals taking various prestigious global positions

3/ 8
Ajay Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, was born in Pune and graduated in Economics from Delhi’s prestigious St Stephen’s College.

Ajay Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard, was born in Pune and graduated in Economics from Delhi’s prestigious St Stephen’s College.

4/ 8
Ajay Banga will take over for David Malpass as President of the World Bank.

Ajay Banga will take over for David Malpass as President of the World Bank.

5/ 8
Ajay Banga will assume office on June 2 and will remain there for five years.

Ajay Banga will assume office on June 2 and will remain there for five years.

6/ 8
Ajay Banga went on to complete his MBA at IIM, Ahmedabad.

Ajay Banga went on to complete his MBA at IIM, Ahmedabad.

7/ 8
Ajay Banga received the nomination from US President Joe Biden.

Ajay Banga received the nomination from US President Joe Biden.

8/ 8
Ajay Banga was chosen as the President of the World Bank by its 25-member Executive Board on Wednesday.

Ajay Banga was chosen as the President of the World Bank by its 25-member Executive Board on Wednesday.