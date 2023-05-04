CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Chetna Pande Raises Temperature With Beachwear Photos From Maldives Vacation, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Chetna Pande Raises Temperature With Beachwear Photos From Maldives Vacation, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star Chetna Pande is currently holidaying in Maldives. Here's a look at all her sexy pictures from the beach vacation.

Chetna Pande is living it up in Maldives. The TV actress and reality TV star is enjoying a stylish beach holiday in the island nation.

Chetna Pande looks sizzling hot in a blue monokini.

Chetna Pande looks sexy in a mustard yellow cutout swimsuit.

Chetna Pande looks stunning in a colourful swimsuit in this aerial shot.

Chetna Pande takes in the view in a purple bikini with matching cover-up.

Chetna Pande looks racy in a black crochet resort co-ord set.

Chetna Pande poses in her swimwear with a school of fish.

Chetna Pande looks stunning in a silver metallic bralette and denims.

