Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

Citadel, Queen Charlotte, Dahaad, Made in Heaven S2, Indian Police Force are few of the most anticipated projects in the OTT space.

The OTT space is brimming with action. In the coming months, several interesting series and movies will be available for streaming on different platforms.

1/ 8
Citadel: The international spy thriller stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles.

Citadel: The international spy thriller stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles.

2/ 8
Queen Charlotte: This is a prequel to the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

Queen Charlotte: This is a prequel to the hit Netflix series Bridgerton.

3/ 8
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo: The crime drama series is about power dynamics. It has an ensemble cast, including Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar and Naseeruddin Shah.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo: The crime drama series is about power dynamics. It has an ensemble cast, including Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar and Naseeruddin Shah.

4/ 8
Dahaad: The crime and mystery thriller will mark the debut of Sonakshi Sinha in the OTT space.

Dahaad: The crime and mystery thriller will mark the debut of Sonakshi Sinha in the OTT space.

5/ 8
Bloody Daddy: The action thriller film will star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. It is a remake of the 2011 film Sleepless Night.

Bloody Daddy: The action thriller film will star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. It is a remake of the 2011 film Sleepless Night.

6/ 8
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale: The documentary will revolve around the real wedding of Tamil superstar Nayanthara with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale: The documentary will revolve around the real wedding of Tamil superstar Nayanthara with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

7/ 8
Made in Heaven S2: After a successful first season, the drama season is expected to hit the screens later this year.

Made in Heaven S2: After a successful first season, the drama season is expected to hit the screens later this year.

8/ 8
Indian Police Force: Helmed b Rohit Shetty, the cop action series will see Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra among other stars share screen space.

Indian Police Force: Helmed b Rohit Shetty, the cop action series will see Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra among other stars share screen space.