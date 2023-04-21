Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 17:42 IST
Mumbai, India
The OTT space is brimming with action. In the coming months, several interesting series and movies will be available for streaming on different platforms.
Citadel: The international spy thriller stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles. (Image: Instagram)
Queen Charlotte: This is a prequel to the hit Netflix series Bridgerton. (Image: Instagram)
Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo: The crime drama series is about power dynamics. It has an ensemble cast, including Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar and Naseeruddin Shah. (Image: Instagram)
Dahaad: The crime and mystery thriller will mark the debut of Sonakshi Sinha in the OTT space. (Image: Instagram)
Bloody Daddy: The action thriller film will star Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. It is a remake of the 2011 film Sleepless Night. (Image: Instagram)
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale: The documentary will revolve around the real wedding of Tamil superstar Nayanthara with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. (Image: Instagram)
Made in Heaven S2: After a successful first season, the drama season is expected to hit the screens later this year. (Image: Instagram)
Indian Police Force: Helmed b Rohit Shetty, the cop action series will see Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra among other stars share screen space. (Image: Instagram)