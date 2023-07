Aamna Sharif proves that a combination of neutral shades and a touch of sparkle can make a bold statement in any crowd. With its short hemline and clean square neckline supported by thin straps, the dress exudes modern sophistication. Aamna's choice of matte makeup look perfectly complements the colours, enhancing the overall allure of the ensemble. In this outfit, she effortlessly embodies elegance and becomes the centre of attention wherever she goes. (Image: Instagram)