CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Urfi JavedTunisha Sharma Suicide CaseSamantha Ruth PrabhuShiv ThakareRam Charan
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Here Are The Most Bizarre And Outrageous Outfits Worn By Celebrities At Met Gala 2023, Take A Look

Here Are The Most Bizarre And Outrageous Outfits Worn By Celebrities At Met Gala 2023, Take A Look

Jared Leto, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Rita Ora were among the celebrities who made heads turn on the red carpet at Met Gala 2023. Click here to see why!

Like every year, the 2023 Met Gala too had a few startling moments on the red carpet. From celebrities in cat suits to going almost naked, there was no lack of drama!

1/ 7
Jared Leto turned up in a furry cat costume, as a ode to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette.

Jared Leto turned up in a furry cat costume, as an ode to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 7
Doja Cat, too, channelled Choupette by donning cate-like prosthetics.

Doja Cat, too, channelled Choupette by donning cat-like prosthetics. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 7
Lil Nas X left little to the imagination when he arrived in sparkly body paint and an embellished face mask.

Lil Nas X left little to the imagination when he arrived in sparkly body paint and an embellished face mask. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 7
Janelle Monae stripped down to her lingerie underneath a sheer cone-shaped dress.

Janelle Monae stripped down to her lingerie underneath a sheer cone-shaped dress. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 7
Rita Ora's nail jewels were the talk of the town. Silver jewels dripped down from her manicured nails.

Rita Ora's nail jewels were the talk of the town. Silver jewels dripped down from her manicured nails. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 7
Alton Mason turned up in a bridal lace corset bodysuit.

Alton Mason turned up in a bridal lace corset bodysuit. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 7
Jeremy Pope gave the ultimate ode to Karl Lagerfeld by stepping out in an outfit with a long train that featured the iconic designer.

Jeremy Pope gave the ultimate ode to Karl Lagerfeld by stepping out in an outfit with a long train that featured the iconic designer. (Image: Instagram)