Here Are The Most Bizarre And Outrageous Outfits Worn By Celebrities At Met Gala 2023, Take A Look

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 11:45 IST
New York City
Like every year, the 2023 Met Gala too had a few startling moments on the red carpet. From celebrities in cat suits to going almost naked, there was no lack of drama!
Jared Leto turned up in a furry cat costume, as an ode to Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette. (Image: Instagram)
Doja Cat, too, channelled Choupette by donning cat-like prosthetics. (Image: Instagram)
Lil Nas X left little to the imagination when he arrived in sparkly body paint and an embellished face mask. (Image: Instagram)
Janelle Monae stripped down to her lingerie underneath a sheer cone-shaped dress. (Image: Instagram)
Rita Ora's nail jewels were the talk of the town. Silver jewels dripped down from her manicured nails. (Image: Instagram)
Alton Mason turned up in a bridal lace corset bodysuit. (Image: Instagram)
Jeremy Pope gave the ultimate ode to Karl Lagerfeld by stepping out in an outfit with a long train that featured the iconic designer. (Image: Instagram)