Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Anne Hathaway Among Best Dressed At Met Gala 2023, See Pics

Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, Anne Hathaway Among Best Dressed At Met Gala 2023, See Pics

The Met Gala 2023 was a high-fashion event, held in New York City. Among the best dressed celebrities were Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway and Naomi Campbell.

The 2023 Met Gala saw celebrities sashay down in couture outfits at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Arguably the biggest night in fashion, it is hosted annually by Anna Wintour.

Jennifer Lopez looks uber sexy in a black and blush pink dress by Ralph Lauren.

Jennifer Lopez looks uber sexy in a black and blush pink dress by Ralph Lauren. (Image: Instagram)

Kim Kardashian turns heads in a pearl outfit by Schiaparelli.

Kim Kardashian turns heads in a pearl outfit by Schiaparelli. (Image: Instagram)

Naomi Campbell cuts a statusque figure in a satin saree-inspired dress by Chanel.

Naomi Campbell cuts a statusque figure in a satin saree-inspired dress by Chanel. (Image: Instagram)

Anne Hathaway looks chic in a safety pin dress by Versace.

Anne Hathaway looks chic in a safety pin dress by Versace. (Image: Instagram)

Penelope Cruz looks breathtaking in a crystal-embellished vintage dress by Chanel.

Penelope Cruz looks breathtaking in a crystal-embellished vintage dress by Chanel. (Image: Instagram)

Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in a white gown by Valentino.

Rihanna flaunts her baby bump in a white gown by Valentino. (Image: Instagram)

Kendall Jenner looks edgy in a sequin black bodysuit by Marc Jacobs.

Kendall Jenner looks edgy in a sequin black bodysuit by Marc Jacobs. (Image: Instagram)

Kylie Jenner looks hot in a red asymmetrical dress by Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kylie Jenner looks hot in a red asymmetrical dress by Jean Paul Gaultier. (Image: Instagram)