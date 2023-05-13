CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Karishma Tanna Sets Hearts Racing With Stylish Swimwear Looks From Maldives, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Karishma Tanna Sets Hearts Racing With Stylish Swimwear Looks From Maldives, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Karishma Tanna is giving beach style goals from her holiday in Maldives. And so is Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Jennifer Winget from their respective holidays.

We often see our television actresses draped in ornate sarees and heavy jewellery. However, when not in front of the camera and enjoying their holidays, they have a different side to them. Scroll ahead as we round up some of their recent vacation looks.

01
Karishma Tanna is slaying in a colourful monokini.

Karishma Tanna is slaying in a colourful monokini.

02
Karishma Tanna looks sexy in a green bikini with a colourful cover-up.

Karishma Tanna looks sexy in a green bikini with a colourful cover-up.

03
Shivangi Joshi looks chic in a multi-coloured co-ord set.

Shivangi Joshi looks chic in a multi-coloured co-ord set.

04
Surbhi Chandna looks hot in a black scalloped monokini.

Surbhi Chandna looks hot in a black scalloped monokini.

05
Jennifer Winget looks hot in a polka dot bikini.

Jennifer Winget looks hot in a polka dot bikini.

06
Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a corset top and floral-printed skirt.

Rubina Dilaik looks stunning in a corset top and floral-printed skirt.

07
Jasmin Bhasin looks chic in a denim corset top and pants.

Jasmin Bhasin looks chic in a denim corset top and pants.

08
Krishna Mukherjee looks sultry in a black lace bralette, cape and briefs.

Krishna Mukherjee looks sultry in a black lace bralette, cape and briefs. (Image: Instagram)