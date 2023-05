Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in the film Dasara, is living it up in Kolkata attending a friend’s wedding. The actress is giving ethnic wear goals with her stunning traditional ensembles at the wedding. From beautiful lehengas to sexy sarees, Keerthy is slaying them all. Scroll ahead as we compile not just her photos from the wedding but also beyond, when she lit up our screens with her graceful look in ethnic wear.