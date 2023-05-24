Megan Fox Makes Jaws Drop With Scorching Hot Bikini Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Megan Fox of Transformers fame is living the summer dream in her latest cover shoot for Swimsuit Illustrated magazine. The sexy actress is looking scorching and seductive in the designer bikinis and monokinis. The shoot, which took place in the Dominican Republic, was photographed by Greg Swales. Needless to say, Megan is raising temperatures with her swimsuit-clad photoshoot. Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of her sizzling pictures.