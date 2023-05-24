CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Megan Fox Makes Jaws Drop With Scorching Hot Bikini Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Megan Fox Makes Jaws Drop With Scorching Hot Bikini Photoshoot, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Hollywood sex siren Megan Fox stunned as cover star for Sports Illustrated magazine in a range of racy bikinis. Check out her sexy pictures that are breaking the internet.

Megan Fox of Transformers fame is living the summer dream in her latest cover shoot for Swimsuit Illustrated magazine. The sexy actress is looking scorching and seductive in the designer bikinis and monokinis. The shoot, which took place in the Dominican Republic, was photographed by Greg Swales. Needless to say, Megan is raising temperatures with her swimsuit-clad photoshoot. Scroll ahead to catch a glimpse of her sizzling pictures.

01
Megan Fox looks sensational in a metallic shell bikini and pastel pink bottoms. (Image: Instagram)

02
Megan Fox looks seductive in a blue racy monokini. (Image: Instagram)

03
Megan Fox strikes a pose in a see-through mesh pink swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)

04
Megan Fox oozes oomph in a colourful bikini set with a black mesh overlay. (Image: Instagram)

05
Megan Fox flaunts her toned figure in a plain brown bikini. (Image: Instagram)

06
Megan Fox looks uber sexy in a red bikini. (Image: Instagram)

07
Megan Fox keeps it hot in a crop tee and black bottoms. (Image: Instagram)

08
Megan Fox looks fabulous in a barely-there chainmail swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)