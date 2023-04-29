Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 16:00 IST
Mumbai, India
Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss fame is setting internet on fire with her racy and sensuous pictures. Scroll ahead as we compile a few of her hottest looks.
Nikki Tamboli gives mermaid vibes in a blue gown with feather trimming. (Image: Instagram)
Nikki Tamboli flaunts her toned figure in a sparkly black outfit. (Image: Instagram)
Nikki Tamboli looks fabulous in a blue mini dress with a holographic bralette. (Image: Instagram)
Nikki Tamboli looks stellar in a red co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)
Nikki Tamboli strikes a pose in a sequined cutout ensemble. (Image: Instagram)
Nikki Tamboli displays her back in a golden embellished dress. (Image: Instagram)
Nikki Tamboli cuts a statusque figure in a blue racy dress. (Image: Instagram)
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in a black bodysuit with denims. (Image: Instagram)