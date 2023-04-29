CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Shiv ThakareRam CharanUrfi JavedK-POPGuardians Of The Galaxy
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Nikki Tamboli Sets Internet Ablaze With Mermaid-inspired Photoshoot In Blue Gown, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Nikki Tamboli raises temperature in icy blue gown with plunging neckline. Check out the Bigg Boss diva's sexiest photos.

Nikki Tamboli of Bigg Boss fame is setting internet on fire with her racy and sensuous pictures. Scroll ahead as we compile a few of her hottest looks.

1/ 8
Nikki Tamboli gives mermaid vibes in a blue gown with feather trimming.

Nikki Tamboli gives mermaid vibes in a blue gown with feather trimming. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 8
Nikki Tamboli flaunts her toned figure in a sparkly black outfit.

Nikki Tamboli flaunts her toned figure in a sparkly black outfit. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 8
Nikki Tamboli looks fabulous in a blue mini dress with a holographic bralette.

Nikki Tamboli looks fabulous in a blue mini dress with a holographic bralette. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 8
Nikki Tamboli looks stellar in a red co-ord set.

Nikki Tamboli looks stellar in a red co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 8
Nikki Tamboli strikes a pose in a sequined cutout ensemble.

Nikki Tamboli strikes a pose in a sequined cutout ensemble. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 8
Nikki Tamboli displays her back in a golden embellished dress.

Nikki Tamboli displays her back in a golden embellished dress. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 8
Nikki Tamboli cuts a statusque figure in a blue racy dress.

Nikki Tamboli cuts a statusque figure in a blue racy dress. (Image: Instagram)

8/ 8
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in a black bodysuit with denims.

Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in a black bodysuit with denims. (Image: Instagram)