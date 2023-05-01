CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Ponniyin Selvan 2 Screening: Vikram, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kartik Aaryan, Shriya Saran, Anil Kapoor Attend, See Pics

Vikram, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Shriya Saran were among the many celebrities at the screening of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Vikram arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Vikram arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Aditi Rao Hydari arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Aditi Rao Hydari arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Anil Kapoor arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Anil Kapoor arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Kartik Aaryan arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Kartik Aaryan arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Bobby Deol arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Bobby Deol arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Shriya Saran arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Shriya Saran arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Sayani Gupta arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Sayani Gupta arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

Manisha Koirala arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Manisha Koirala arrives for the screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2. (Image: Viral Bhayani)