Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kendall Jenner, Dua Lipa, Rihanna Turn Up In Style At Met Gala 2023 After Parties, See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:18 IST
New York City
After the high-octane Met Gala 2023, stars let their hair down at the happening Met Gala after parties. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Kendall Jenner turned up in their sexy, glammed up avatars.
Kendall Jenner looked sexy in a sheer dress over black lingerie at a Met Gala after party. (Image: Instagram)
Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a racy white co-ord set. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra looked hot in a red slit dress while Nick Jonas looked dapper in a black suit at a Met Gala after party. (Image: Instagram)
Kylie Jenner looked chic in a black dress. (Image: Instagram)
Dua Lipa looked sporty chic in a black bra and tights with funky jewellery. (Image: Instagram)
Margot Robbie looked stunning in a shimmery striped dress. (Image: Instagram)
Cara Delevingne looked hot in a black dress with a high slit. (Image: Instagram)
Ashley Park and Florence Pugh looked stunning in their black ensembles. (Image: Instagram)