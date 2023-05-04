CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Urfi JavedTunisha Sharma Suicide CaseSamantha Ruth PrabhuShiv ThakareRam Charan
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Priyanka Chopra Wows In Blue Princess-style Gown At Love Again Premiere, Gets A Kiss From Co-star Sam Heughan

Priyanka Chopra Wows In Blue Princess-style Gown At Love Again Premiere, Gets A Kiss From Co-star Sam Heughan

Priyanka Chopra was seen in a gorgeous blue gown by Nina Ricci at the premiere of her Hollywood film Love Again in NYC. Check out all the photos from the screening.

Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere of her new film Love Again in New York City last evening. Seen joining her were her husband Nick Jonas and the Priyanka’s co-star in the movie Sam Heughan.

1/ 7
Priyanka Chopra looked smashing in a powder blue mermaid-style gown by Nina Ricci at the premiere of her film Love Again.

Priyanka Chopra looked smashing in a powder blue mermaid-style gown by Nina Ricci at the premiere of her film Love Again. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 7
Priyanka Chopra was joined by her Love Again co-star Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra was joined by her Love Again co-star Sam Heughan. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 7
Priyanka Chopra's date for the night was her husband, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's date for the night was her husband, Nick Jonas. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 7
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan greet each other with a kiss.

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan greet each other with a kiss. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 7
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan captured in a candid moment at the premiere.

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan captured in a candid moment at the premiere. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 7
Priyanka Chopra looks lovingly at her co-star as he poses for the paps.

Priyanka Chopra looks lovingly at her co-star as he poses for the paps. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 7
Priyanka Chopra in a fit of laughter during the press interview at the premiere.

Priyanka Chopra in a fit of laughter during the press interview at the premiere. (Image: Instagram)