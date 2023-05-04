Priyanka Chopra Wows In Blue Princess-style Gown At Love Again Premiere, Gets A Kiss From Co-star Sam Heughan

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:35 IST
New York City
Priyanka Chopra attended the premiere of her new film Love Again in New York City last evening. Seen joining her were her husband Nick Jonas and the Priyanka’s co-star in the movie Sam Heughan.
Priyanka Chopra looked smashing in a powder blue mermaid-style gown by Nina Ricci at the premiere of her film Love Again. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra was joined by her Love Again co-star Sam Heughan. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra's date for the night was her husband, Nick Jonas. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan greet each other with a kiss. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan captured in a candid moment at the premiere. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra looks lovingly at her co-star as he poses for the paps. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra in a fit of laughter during the press interview at the premiere. (Image: Instagram)