Home » Photos » Entertainment » Priyanka Chopra Wows In Red Dress At Citadel World Premiere In London, Joined By Hubby Nick Jonas; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra was a sight to behold in a red Vivienne Westwood dress at the world premiere of Citadel. The spy thriller series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.

Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a sexy red dress at the world premiere of Citadel, her new OTT series. The premiere, held in London, was a starry event with the cast and crew of the show participating.

1/ 7
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in a red Vivienne Westwood dress at the world premiere of Citadel.

Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in a red Vivienne Westwood dress at the world premiere of Citadel. (Image: Instagram)

2/ 7
Priyanka Chopra cozies up to husband Nick Jonas at the premiere.

Priyanka Chopra cozies up to husband Nick Jonas at the premiere. (Image: Instagram)

3/ 7
Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Richard Madden, her Citadel co-star.

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Richard Madden, her Citadel co-star. (Image: Instagram)

4/ 7
Priyanka Chopra in a candid moment with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville.

Priyanka Chopra in a candid moment with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. (Image: Instagram)

5/ 7
Priyanka Chopra poses along with the entire cast of the series.

Priyanka Chopra poses along with the entire cast of the series. (Image: Instagram)

6/ 7
Priyanka Chopra with the cast and crew of the show.

Priyanka Chopra with the cast and crew of the show. (Image: Instagram)

7/ 7
Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the series.

Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the series. (Image: Instagram)