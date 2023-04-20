Priyanka Chopra Wows In Red Dress At Citadel World Premiere In London, Joined By Hubby Nick Jonas; See Pics

Curated By: Priyanka Das
London
Priyanka Chopra turned heads in a sexy red dress at the world premiere of Citadel, her new OTT series. The premiere, held in London, was a starry event with the cast and crew of the show participating.
Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in a red Vivienne Westwood dress at the world premiere of Citadel. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra cozies up to husband Nick Jonas at the premiere. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Richard Madden, her Citadel co-star. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra in a candid moment with Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra poses along with the entire cast of the series. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra with the cast and crew of the show. (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra strikes a pose with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in the Hindi adaptation of the series. (Image: Instagram)