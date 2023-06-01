Raai Laxmi Turns Up The Heat In Stylish Blue Swimsuit, Check Out The Beauty's Hottest Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
News18.com
Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 15:56 IST
Mumbai, India
Raai Laxmi often can be seen frolicking in the pool in stylish swimwear. Scroll ahead as we compile a few of her hottest bikini and monokini sets.
Raai Laxmi flaunts her figure in a blue tie-dye cut-out monokini. (Image: Instagram)
Raai Laxmi looks vibrant in a colourful printed bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Raai Laxmi looks sensational in a black bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Raai Laxmi looks fabulous in a red swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)
Raai Laxmi looks sizzling hot in a yellow bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Raai Laxmi strikes a pose in a red ruffled bikini. (Image: Instagram)
Raai Laxmi looks hot in a pink monokini with a white sarong. (Image: Instagram)
Raai Laxmi looks pretty in a ruffled maroon bikini. (Image: Instagram)