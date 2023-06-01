CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Raai Laxmi Turns Up The Heat In Stylish Blue Swimsuit, Check Out The Beauty's Hottest Pictures

Raai Laxmi Turns Up The Heat In Stylish Blue Swimsuit, Check Out The Beauty's Hottest Pictures

South Indian actress Raai Laxmi is soaring mercury levels with her sexy swimwear looks. Check out the diva's sexy pictures in bikinis and monokinis.

Raai Laxmi often can be seen frolicking in the pool in stylish swimwear. Scroll ahead as we compile a few of her hottest bikini and monokini sets.

01
Raai Laxmi flaunts her figure in a blue tie-dye cut-out monokini.

Raai Laxmi flaunts her figure in a blue tie-dye cut-out monokini. (Image: Instagram)

02
Raai Laxmi looks vibrant in a colourful printed bikini.

Raai Laxmi looks vibrant in a colourful printed bikini. (Image: Instagram)

03
Raai Laxmi looks sensational in a black bikini.

Raai Laxmi looks sensational in a black bikini. (Image: Instagram)

04
Raai Laxmi looks fabulous in a red swimsuit.

Raai Laxmi looks fabulous in a red swimsuit. (Image: Instagram)

05
Raai Laxmi looks sizzling hot in a yellow bikini.

Raai Laxmi looks sizzling hot in a yellow bikini. (Image: Instagram)

06
Raai Laxmi strikes a pose in a red ruffled bikini.

Raai Laxmi strikes a pose in a red ruffled bikini. (Image: Instagram)

07
Raai Laxmi looks hot in a pink monokini with a white sarong.

Raai Laxmi looks hot in a pink monokini with a white sarong. (Image: Instagram)

08
Raai Laxmi looks pretty in a ruffled maroon bikini.

Raai Laxmi looks pretty in a ruffled maroon bikini. (Image: Instagram)