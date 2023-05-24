CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aditya Singh RajputNitesh PandeyVaibhavi UpadhyayaAvneet KaurEk Bandaa Kaafi Hai
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Shweta Tiwari Looks Smoking Hot As She Flaunts Toned Figure In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Shweta Tiwari Looks Smoking Hot As She Flaunts Toned Figure In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Shweta Tiwari is turning the heat with a sensuous photoshoot. The TV actress looks beautiful in a bralette and lehenga skirt. Check out her stunning pictures.

Shweta Tiwari is on a spree to break the internet, one shoot at a time. The veteran television star, who is in her 40s, seems to be aging backwards. Shweta is looking fabulous in her latest photoshoot, where her perfectly toned body is on display. With minimal makeup, dainty jewellery, and graceful attire, she is turning heads her way and how! Scroll ahead as we compile some of her hottest, most recent pictures from social media.

01
Shweta Tiwari looks spectacular bralette and lehenga skirt.

Shweta Tiwari looks spectacular bralette and lehenga skirt. (Image: Instagram)

02
Shweta Tiwari looks uber hot in a white satin top and black skirt.

Shweta Tiwari looks uber hot in a white satin top and black skirt. (Image: Instagram)

03
Shweta Tiwari cuts a statusque figure in a high-slit golden dress.

Shweta Tiwari cuts a statusque figure in a high-slit golden dress. (Image: Instagram)

04
Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in the red chiffon saree.

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red chiffon saree. (Image: Instagram)

05
Shweta Tiwari is making heads turn in a black satin dress.

Shweta Tiwari is making heads turn in a black satin dress. (Image: Instagram)

06
Shweta Tiwari looks terrific in a purple dress with a ruffled hemline.

Shweta Tiwari looks terrific in a purple dress with a ruffled hemline. (Image: Instagram)

07
Shweta Tiwari looks sensational in the blue cutout dress with a thigh-high slit.

Shweta Tiwari looks sensational in a blue cutout dress with a thigh-high slit. (Image: Instagram)

08
Shweta Tiwari flaunts her curves in the black bodycon dress.

Shweta Tiwari flaunts her curves in a black bodycon dress. (Image: Instagram)