Shweta Tiwari Looks Smoking Hot As She Flaunts Toned Figure In Latest Photoshoot, Check Out Her Sexy Pictures

Shweta Tiwari is on a spree to break the internet, one shoot at a time. The veteran television star, who is in her 40s, seems to be aging backwards. Shweta is looking fabulous in her latest photoshoot, where her perfectly toned body is on display. With minimal makeup, dainty jewellery, and graceful attire, she is turning heads her way and how! Scroll ahead as we compile some of her hottest, most recent pictures from social media.