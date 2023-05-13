CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Shweta Tiwari Ups Glam Quotient In Crop Top And Short Skirt, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

Shweta Tiwari Ups Glam Quotient In Crop Top And Short Skirt, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

Shweta Tiwari is soaring mercury levels with her hot and tantalising photoshoot. The TV veteran is leaving everyone impressed with her seemingly ageless avatar.

Television veteran Shweta Tiwari is making heads turn and how! Her latest photoshoot is proof that she’s ageing backwards. She can definitely give the younger actresses a run for their money. Her daughter Palak Tiwari’s comment best describes how we feel: Mom😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍

Shweta Tiwari looks uber hot in a white satin top and black skirt.

Shweta Tiwari gives boss babe vibes in a brown jumpsuit.

Shweta Tiwari cuts a statusque figure in a high-slit golden dress.

Shweta Tiwari looks terrific in a purple dress with a ruffled hemline.

Shweta Tiwari looks sexy in a one-shoulder bodycon dress.

Shweta Tiwari looks chic in a lavender co-ord set.

Shweta Tiwari looks pretty in a floral cotton dress.

Shweta Tiwari oozes oomph in a polka dot cleavage-baring outfit.

