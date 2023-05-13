Shweta Tiwari Ups Glam Quotient In Crop Top And Short Skirt, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures

|Municipal Corporation
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
559/1420
|329
|75
|42
|30
|83
|Mayor
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
17/17
|17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Municipal Council
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
952/5327
|215
|71
|31
|21
|614
|Chairman (Municipal Council)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
199/199
|98
|59
|19
|7
|16
|Town Panchayat
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
1961/7177
|425
|148
|61
|19
|1308
|Chairman (Town Panchayat)
|BJP
|SP
|BSP
|INC
|OTH
2023 Wins + Leads
544/544
|204
|171
|51
|44
|74
Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 15:57 IST
Mumbai, India
Television veteran Shweta Tiwari is making heads turn and how! Her latest photoshoot is proof that she’s ageing backwards. She can definitely give the younger actresses a run for their money. Her daughter Palak Tiwari’s comment best describes how we feel: Mom😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍