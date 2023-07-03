CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Sobhita Dhulipala Paints An Elegant Picture In Black Saree, Check Out Her Stunning Pictures

Sobhita Dhulipala, who is currently seen on The Night Manager, looks out of this world in sarees. Here are a some of her most gorgeous saree moments.

Sobhita Dhulipala is a sight to behold in the black saree with golden embellishments.

Sobhita looked gorgeous in a sheer yellow saree. (Image: Instagram)

The Ponniyin Selvan actress exuded a confident and empowered aura in this gorgeous saree. (Image: Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala paints an elegant picture dressed in a simple cotton white saree with red border.

Sobhita Dhulipala exudes regal vibes in a red saree.

Sobhita Dhulipala looks mesmerising in a pastel pink saree.

