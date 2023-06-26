Sonakshi Sinha's 'Seychelles in a Nutshell'

Published By: Kashvi Raj Singh
News18.com
Last Updated: June 26, 2023, 12:18 IST
Mumbai, India
Sonakshi Sinha took off to Seychelles this summer with her team to promote her nail brand Soezi.
Sonakshi Sinha at the airport, all set with her backpack to promote her brand and enjoy her tropical island getaway. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi and her Soezi co-founder Srishti Rai soak up some vacation sun and take a dip in the pool. (Image: Instagram)
Sinha enjoys the tropical vibes under a canopy on the beach in a lovely orange and pink dress and beachy waves. (Image: Instagram)
Stylist Mohit Rai, makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda and Editor-in-Chief Lifestyle Asia Rahul Gangwani joined Sinha on her beach getaway. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi channels her inner Little Mermaid atop a rock in a lime yellow bikini with a matching shrug. (Image: Instagram)
Sonakshi looks stunning as she unwinds in a vibrant blue bikini and shrug set with matching pants. (Image: Instagram)