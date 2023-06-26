CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Jad HadidBigg Boss OTT 2Puneet SuperstarLeonardo DiCaprioAriana Grande
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Sonakshi Sinha's 'Seychelles in a Nutshell'

Sonakshi Sinha's 'Seychelles in a Nutshell'

The actress recently took to Instagram to show glimpses of her trip to the East African country.

Sonakshi Sinha took off to Seychelles this summer with her team to promote her nail brand Soezi.

01
Sonakshi Sinha Seychelles

Sonakshi Sinha at the airport, all set with her backpack to promote her brand and enjoy her tropical island getaway. (Image: Instagram)

02
Sonakshi Sinha, Soezi

Sonakshi and her Soezi co-founder Srishti Rai soak up some vacation sun and take a dip in the pool. (Image: Instagram)

03
Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha enjoys the tropical vibes under a canopy on the beach in a lovely orange and pink dress and beachy waves. (Image: Instagram)

04
Sonakshi Sinha

Stylist Mohit Rai, makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda and Editor-in-Chief Lifestyle Asia Rahul Gangwani joined Sinha on her beach getaway. (Image: Instagram)

05
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi channels her inner Little Mermaid atop a rock in a lime yellow bikini with a matching shrug. (Image: Instagram)

06
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi looks stunning as she unwinds in a vibrant blue bikini and shrug set with matching pants. (Image: Instagram)