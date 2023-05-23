Surbhi Jyoti, Shehnaaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna And Other TV Divas Rock Their Beach Looks, See Their Sexy Pictures

Surbhi Jyoti, Shehnaaz Gill, Krystle D’Souza and several other leading ladies of the television world are holidaying in different beach destinations around the world. And what glorious beach looks are they serving! From sexy bikinis to graceful resort dresses, they are slaying the beach looks with style and poise. If you are planning a beach holiday soon, these divas can be your perfect inspiration to plan your wardrobe.