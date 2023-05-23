CHANGE LANGUAGE
Surbhi Jyoti, Shehnaaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna And Other TV Divas Rock Their Beach Looks, See Their Sexy Pictures

Surbhi Jyoti, Shehnaaz Gill, Jasmin Bhasin, Karishma Tanna And Other TV Divas Rock Their Beach Looks, See Their Sexy Pictures

Shehnaaz Gill, Karishma Tanna, Krystle D'Souza, Surbhi Jyoti and other TV divas are living it up in style at their beach holidays. Check out their stunning beach style.

Surbhi Jyoti, Shehnaaz Gill, Krystle D’Souza and several other leading ladies of the television world are holidaying in different beach destinations around the world. And what glorious beach looks are they serving! From sexy bikinis to graceful resort dresses, they are slaying the beach looks with style and poise. If you are planning a beach holiday soon, these divas can be your perfect inspiration to plan your wardrobe.

Surbhi Jyoti hits the right spots in the bright pink bikini. She shows that you can never go wrong with a bright coloured bikini. (Image: Instagram)

Surbhi Jyoti hits the right spots in the bright pink bikini. She shows that you can never go wrong with a bright coloured bikini. (Image: Instagram)

Krystle D'Souza strikes a pose in an orange one-shoulder monokini. The blue sarong makes for a stylish addition. (Image: Instagram)

Krystle D'Souza strikes a pose in an orange one-shoulder monokini. The blue sarong makes for a stylish addition. (Image: Instagram)

Jasmin Bhasin looks fabuloous in the backless figure-hugging turquoise dress. Resort dresses look glorious on beaches. (Image: Instagram)

Jasmin Bhasin looks fabuloous in the backless figure-hugging turquoise dress. Resort dresses look glorious on beaches. (Image: Instagram)

Chhavi Mittal looks vibrant in the colourful crochet bikini with green bikini bottoms. (Image: Instagram)

Chhavi Mittal looks vibrant in the colourful crochet bikini with green bikini bottoms. (Image: Instagram)

Shivangi Joshi looks pretty in the printed sleeveless dress. The hat makes it chic. (Image: Instagram)

Shivangi Joshi looks pretty in the printed sleeveless dress. The hat makes it chic. (Image: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill looks her sultry best in the red dress. With a dress like this, you don't need a bikini. (Image: Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill looks her sultry best in the red dress. With a dress like this, you don't need a bikini. (Image: Instagram)

Karishma Tanna looks sexy in a printed bikini with a matching sarong. The stack of bracelets look stylish. (Image: Instagram)

Karishma Tanna looks sexy in a printed bikini with a matching sarong. The stack of bracelets look stylish. (Image: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna looks hot in a black scalloped monokini. The hoop earrings are a nice touch to the beach look. (Image: Instagram)

Surbhi Chandna looks hot in a black scalloped monokini. The hoop earrings are a nice touch to the beach look. (Image: Instagram)