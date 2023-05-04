CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Urfi JavedTunisha Sharma Suicide CaseSamantha Ruth PrabhuShiv ThakareRam Charan
Home » Photos » Entertainment » Tara Sutaria, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kajal Aggarwal Attend The Sound Of Music Premiere At NMACC, See Pics

Tara Sutaria, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kajal Aggarwal Attend The Sound Of Music Premiere At NMACC, See Pics

The Broadway musical The Sound of Music had its India debut yesterday at the NMACC, Mumbai. Joining Nita Ambani were celebrities such as Tara Sutaria, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saiyami Kher, and Kiran Rao.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is playing host to the multiple Tony Award-winning Broadway classic The Sound of Music. The musical had a star-studded opening night yesterday. Check out the guests who attended it.

1/ 8
Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in a pink floor-length dress at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical.

Tara Sutaria looks gorgeous in a pink floor-length dress at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

2/ 8
Fatima Sana Shaikh looks sassy in a yellow dress with a floral blazer at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical.

Fatima Sana Shaikh looks sassy in a yellow dress with a floral blazer at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

3/ 8
Radhika Merchant looks beautiful in a floral dress at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical.

Radhika Merchant looks beautiful in a floral dress at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

4/ 8
Bhuvan Arora looks dapper in a denim ensemble at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical.

Bhuvan Arora looks dapper in a denim ensemble at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

5/ 8
Kirao Rao accompanied by her son at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical.

Kirao Rao accompanied by her son at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

6/ 8
Saiyami Kher looks chic in a pantsuit at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical.

Saiyami Kher looks chic in a pantsuit at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

7/ 8
Kajal Agarwal and her husband seen at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical.

Kajal Agarwal and her husband seen at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical. (Image: Viral Bhayani)

8/ 8
Nita Ambani looks elegant in a blue printed dress at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical.

Nita Ambani looks elegant in a blue printed dress at the premiere of The Sound of Music musical. (Image: Viral Bhayani)