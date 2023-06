The Night Manager Part 2 has released today on Disney+ Hotstar. Last evening, a star-studded screening was held. Joining Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome and Ravi Behl were celebrities such as Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Amruta Subhash and Fatima Sana Shaikh.