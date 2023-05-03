Uorfi Javed Raises Temperature By Wearing Bold And See-through Outfits, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

Curated By: Priyanka Das
Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 13:44 IST
Mumbai, India
Uorfi Javed becomes the talk of the town every time she steps out, thanks to her bold and brazen outfits. Scroll ahead to get a glimpse of her most talked-about outfits.
Uorfi Javed displays some skin in a figure-hugging green dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Uorfi Javed looks hot in a black sheer mini dress. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Uorfi Javed opts for a completely sheer top with gun prints and black skirt. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Uorfi Javed oozes sexiness in a netted green co-ord set. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Uorfi Javed looks bold in a rib cage-themed purple top with loose trousers. (Image: Instagram)
Uorfi Javed looks racy in a black saree with a bold embellished blouse. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Uorfi Javed looks stylish in a red latex skirt and bralette. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Uorfi Javed turns heads in a black bodysuit with a transparent dining cover worn as a skirt. (Image: Viral Bhayani)