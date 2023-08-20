CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Football » FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Closing Cermony Lights Up Stadium Australia Ahead of Spain vs England Final

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Closing Cermony Lights Up Stadium Australia Ahead of Spain vs England Final

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 final between England and Spain will crown a historic winner.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 closing ceremony light up Stadium Australia ahead of the final between Spain and England in Sydney on Sunday.

01
Performers on stage during the closing ceremony of the Women's World Cup football ahead of the final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Performers on stage during the closing ceremony of the Women's World Cup football ahead of the final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

02
Performers on stage during the closing ceremony of the Women's World Cup football ahead of the Women's World Cup football final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)

Performers on stage during the closing ceremony of the Women's World Cup football ahead of the Women's World Cup football final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)

03
Performers on stage during the closing ceremony before the start of the Women's World Cup football final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Performers on stage during the closing ceremony before the start of the Women's World Cup football final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

04
A performer plays the didgeridoo during a closing ceremony before the final of Women's World Cup football between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

A performer plays the didgeridoo during a closing ceremony before the final of Women's World Cup football between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

05
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Women's World Cup football ahead of the final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Women's World Cup football ahead of the final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

06
Performers stand on stage during the closing ceremony of the Women's World Cup football ahead of the final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Performers stand on stage during the closing ceremony of the Women's World Cup football ahead of the final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

07
The tournament trophy is displayed on the pitch before the Women's World Cup football final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The tournament trophy is displayed on the pitch before the Women's World Cup football final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

08
England players pose before the Women's World Cup football final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

England players pose before the Women's World Cup football final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

09
Spain's team players pose for a picture before the final of Women's World Cup football between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Spain's team players pose for a picture before the final of Women's World Cup football between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

10
Teams line up before the final of Women's World Cup football between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Teams line up before the final of Women's World Cup football between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)