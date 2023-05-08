CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Football » It's Messy at PSG! Lionel Messi-Neymar vs Paris Saint-Germain: Crisis Explained

Here is everything you need to know about why Paris Saint-Germain fans have been protesting against Lionel Messi and Neymar

1/ 13
Lionel Messi's isues at PSG (News18 Creative)

2/ 13
Is Lionel Messi goingback to Barcelona? (News18 Creative)

3/ 13
Where can Lionel Messi go after PSG? (News18 Creative)

4/ 13
Neymar's reord at PSG in Domestic Cups (News18 Creative)

5/ 13
Neymar's reord at PSG in UEFA Champions League (News18 Creative)

6/ 13
Neymar's reord at PSG in Ligue 1 (News18 Creative)

7/ 13
Lionel Messi's record at PSG (News18 Creative)

8/ 13
When did Lionel Messi join PSG (News18 Creative)

9/ 13
Why are PSG fans angry (News18 Creative)

10/ 13
What is PSG and who owns the football club (News18 Creative)

11/ 13
What happened between Lionel Messi and Neymar at PSG (News18 Creative)

12/ 13
Paris Saint-Germain are known for their high-spending (News18 Creative)

13/ 13
Lionel Messi moving to MLS in the US? (News18 Creative)

