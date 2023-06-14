Step Inside Lionel Messi's Apartment Worth Rs 73 Crore Including Car Lift Ahead of Inter Miami Move

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 19:50 IST
Miami, USA
After snubbing his boyhood club FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi is set to move to Inter Miami, the club co-owned by none other than David Beckham.
Lionel Messi has bought a house worth £ 7.2 million, which roughly equates to Rs 73 crore, 80 lakhs. The house is located on the beachfront of Miami and was purchased by Messi back in 2019.
If you have asked for all the luxury of details, the price is not below € 8 million. The building allows you to take your car up to the apartment in a special elevator," reported Jose Antonio Ponseti. The tower has 60 floors and 132 residential units, it is just minutes away from Miami's beach.
Apart from a scenic view of Miami's golden beach, luxurious interiors and lavish furniture are one of the highlights of the apartment bought by Messi. The house was designed by property mogul Gil Dezer and it is located in a very plush area of the Miami city.
The apartment is known to have a private restaurant and an outdoor lounge that faces the sea, while there is also a cinema, golf and racing simulators as well. The building goes by the name of Porche Design Tower.
Apart from all the luxurious amenities, the apartment also has provisions for the residents to park their cars on their floor itself! There is an elevator to carry the car to the residents' floor, and there is also a garage in the living room.
Messi's apartment has stunning interior work and would truly give his family all the comfort they need. The Argentine has reportedly signed a until 2026 with wages between £100m and £120m.
Messi was heavily linked with a return back to Barcelona, the club where he won everything before leaving them to join PSG. After two seasons in France, he was offered a blockbuster deal by Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal but Messi rejected it to opt for Inter Miami instead.
Messi's apartment in Florida would allow his children to study in the USA, something he always wanted for his children. The former PSG ace admitted that he had many offers from all across Europe but he decided to join Inter Miami and as per reports, his contract includes agreements with league sponsors such as Adidas and Apple.
A view of the car-lift of Lionel Messi's plush apartment in Florida, Miami. The footballer will play outside Europe for the first time in his life, with Inter Miami sitting bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference, having won just five times all season.