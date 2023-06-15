CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Football » IN PICTURES: Lionel Messi's Argentina Gear up For Australia Friendly in Beijing

IN PICTURES: Lionel Messi's Argentina Gear up For Australia Friendly in Beijing

Messi's Argentina will square up against Australia at the Worker's Stadium in the Chinese capital city of Beijing on the 15th of June in a friendly

01
Lionel Messi arrives at the training ground ahead of Argentina's friendly against Australia (Twitter)

02
Messi mania took over Beijing as fans of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner came out to catch a glimpse of the superstar (Twitter)

03
Fans turned the streets of the Chinese capital Blue and White as they turned up watch the World Cup winner in the flesh (Twitter)

04
Argentina arrive for a practice session in Beijing (Twitter)

05
Argentine world cup winners Rodrigo de Paul, Messi, Angel Di Maria and Enzo Fernandez in training (Twitter)

06
Messi going through the paces during training (Twitter)

07
The excitement is palpable as the world champions face the team from down under in a one-off game in the Chinese capital (Twitter)

08
Messi shares a light-hearted moment with the Argentina staff during the training session (Twitter)

09
Messi will be honoured with a memento by the organisers ahead of the game (Twitter)

10
The friendly between Argentina and Australia will take place at the Worker's Stadium in Beijing on the 15th of June (Twitter)