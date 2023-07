Argentine World Cup winner Lionel Messi snubbed a blockbuster offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal and he also ditched a return back to his boyhood club Barcelona as he has decided to join Inter Miami, instead. According to club owner Jorge Mas, Messi is set to earn an eye-watering salary of nearly €45m-€55m per year. Here’s all you need to know about Messi’s lucrative deal with the David Beckham-owned club.