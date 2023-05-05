Napoli Serie A Title Celebration: Fans Flood Streets in Naples After First Title in 33 Years

Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 10:12 IST
Naples
Napoli won the Serie A 2022-23 title, the third league title in the club's history following their 1-1 draw with Udinese (Twitter Image)
Napoli's talismanic striker Victor Osimhen scored the goal against Udinese which helped seal the Serie A title, it was also Osimhen's 22nd league goal, the highest by any African player (Twitter Image)
Napoli club owner Aurelio de Laurentiis addressed the fans in the stadium after the win, saying that they finally won the Scudetto which they craved so much. (Napoli Twitter)
Napoli fans stormed onto the pitch and started celebrating their Serie A win with the players, Victor Osimhen was a particular crowd favourite. (Twitter Image)
Some fans even started to demand the players for their shirts and shorts as memorabilia for Napoli's first Scudetto in 33 years (Twitter Image)
Napoli fans inside the stadium celebrating the Scudetto. (REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane)
Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Italian league soccer title on the streets.
Napoli fans celebrate after winning the Italian league soccer title, in Naples, Italy, Thursday, May 4, 2023. Napoli won its first Italian soccer league title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, sealing the trophy with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Fans also carried banners of Diego Maradona, the late Argentine forward had played a key role when Napoli last won the Scudetto.
It was a special atmosphere inside the stadium in Naples as fans celebrated a historic moment for Napoli.
It was incredible scenes as fans flocked onto the pitch after Napoli's 1-1 draw with Udinese. (Twitter Image)
Renowned pop artist Coldplay shared an image of Napoli fans celebrating in the streets. (Coldplay Twitter)
Not just in Naples, Napoli's Serie A title win was widely celebrated by the fans in the Italian capital city of Milan as well. (Twitter Image)