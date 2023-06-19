CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Photos » Football » Spain Claim 1st Title in Over a Decade, Win Shootout Over Croatia in Nations League Final

Spain Claim 1st Title in Over a Decade, Win Shootout Over Croatia in Nations League Final

Spain won their first title in more than a decade as they edged Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Nations League

Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon saved two shots as Spain beat Croatia in a penalty shootout after their tense Nations League final had finished 0-0 on Sunday.

01
Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

02
Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

03
Spain's Aymeric Laporte, left, jumps for a header with Croatia's Mario Pasalic during the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Spain's Aymeric Laporte, left, jumps for a header with Croatia's Mario Pasalic during the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

04
Former Dutch player Giovanni van Bronckhorst carries the tournament trophy on the pitch before the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Former Dutch player Giovanni van Bronckhorst carries the tournament trophy on the pitch before the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

05
Croatia fans cheer during the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Croatia fans cheer during the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

06
Croatia fans light flares on the stands during the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Croatia fans light flares on the stands during the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

07
Spain players celebrate after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Spain players celebrate after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

08
Spain players celebrate after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Spain players celebrate after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

09
Croatia players reacts at the end of the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Croatia players reacts at the end of the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

10
Croatia's Luka Modric walks past the trophy after the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Croatia's Luka Modric walks past the trophy after the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

11
Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

12
Spain's Marco Asensio celebrates with the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Spain's Marco Asensio celebrates with the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

13
Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon holds the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon holds the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

14
Spain's Ansu Fati, centre, celebrates with teammates and supporters after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Spain's Ansu Fati, centre, celebrates with teammates and supporters after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

15
Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, 2nd left, poses with the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 19, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, 2nd left, poses with the trophy after winning the Nations League final soccer match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, June 19, 2023. Spain won 5-4 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 0-0. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)