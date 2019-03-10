Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Wedding: First Pictures of the Newly-Weds

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akash Ambani, the son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, tied the knot with childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta and his wife Mona, in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday.
Here’s a look at Akash and Shloka’s first pictures as a married couple.
Nita Ambani with the newly-weds during the wedding ceremony.
Akash's sister Isha Ambani with the couple during the wedding ceremony.