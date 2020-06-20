BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone Carrying Weapons in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir

The Border security force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone carrying weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Police sources said at about 5.10 a.m. on June 20 morning, BSF troopers spotted a Pakistani drone over the Panesar outpost on the international border in Kathua district. (Image: Special Arrangement)
The width of the drone from blade to the blade was 8 feet. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh told IANS that the consignment was meant for the JeM terrorists. "Smuggling weapons on drones happened in Punjab, but this is the first time weapon consignment was sent by a drone into J&K," he said. The M-4 US rifles are used by the JeM terrorists in the past. (Image: Special Arrangement)